'Their actions were beyond dangerous' - Senior officer condemns group involved in Manor shooting

The actions of five men involved in a ‘revenge shooting’ carried out on a Sheffield estate were ‘beyond dangerous,’ and could have ‘resulted in the loss of life,’ a senior police officer has said.

Defendants Gareth Houldon, Luke Duncan, John Smedley, James Roberts and Mark Smith have all been jailed over the violent attack, which was carried out in a car port connected to Houldon’s home on Beaumont Mews, Manor, on August 8, 2022, while Houlden’s partner and children were present.

Prosecutor, Ian West, told Sheffield Crown Court that the victim – the complainant – who was then aged 45, was ‘persuaded’ to go to Houlden’s home by Smedley and Smith.

“The first violence happens off camera, Roberts punches the complainant forcefully, and the complainant stumbles backwards,” Mr West said, adding: “Houlden then moves towards the complainant, and shoots him in the leg.”

Top left to right: Gareth Houldon; Mark Smith; John Smedley; Luke Duncan and James Roberts have all been jailed for their involvement in a 'revenge' shooting carried out at Houldon's property in Beaumont Mews, Manor

The court heard how after Houldon carried out the shooting, the other defendants proceeded to inflict more violence upon him, as part of a group attack.

Speaking after the five men were jailed, Detective Constable Richard Jones, from Sheffield’s Operation Fortify team, said: “The sentencing marks the culmination of a complex and lengthy investigation into a serious shooting in the Manor area of Sheffield last August. The enquiry has ultimately seen a number of individuals, who each played a part in causing serious harm to the victim, receive custodial sentences.

“The defendants gave little thought to the safety of the public in carrying and using offensive weapons in public to cause fear and harm to another. Their actions were beyond dangerous and, shooting a defenceless victim at close quarters, could so easily have resulted in the loss of life.

“I am especially satisfied that all five individuals, in terms of the part they played, have been held to account accordingly and all received custodial sentences. In addition, the inquiry seized and effectively removed two viable firearms from the streets of South Yorkshire – such seizures continuing to drive those working within Operation Fortify. I hope that the initial actions of officers attending the scene, and our continued drive to detect and prosecute those responsible for such behaviour, serves as continued reassurance to those law abiding members of Sheffield that we seek to serve and protect."

The defendants all pleaded guilty to the charges they faced at earlier hearings, with Houldon, aged 44, of Beaumont Mews, Manor, Sheffield, admitting to offences of grievous bodily harm with intent; possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing ammunition and two charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, relating to wraps of heroin and crack cocaine found in his carport during a police search carried out in the days following the shooting.

30-year-old Duncan, of Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, also admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Smedley, aged 44, of Manor Park Centre, Manor, Sheffield; Roberts, aged 40, of Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre and 41-year-old Smith, of Blackstock Road, Hemsworth, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray.

