The Woodseats Palace: Police release CCTV image after woman reports sex assault in Wetherspoons pub, Sheffield
The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 29 at 10.30pm, in The Woodseats Palace on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, when a man walked behind the victim and touched her inappropriately.
Police enquiries are ongoing, and officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to help with the investigation.
He is descrived as black, with a bald head, clean shaven, of a medium build and in his 50s.
A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “While we appreciate the CCTV image may not be very clear, we hope the photograph, description and circumstances will help to jog the memories of people who may have been in the area at the time.”
Information can be passed on through the police’s website, or by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 14/60695/25.
Alternatively, those wishing to stay anonymous can pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
