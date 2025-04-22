Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a CCTV image following reports of a sexual assault at a Wetherspoons pub in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 29 at 10.30pm, in The Woodseats Palace on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, when a man walked behind the victim and touched her inappropriately.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is descrived as black, with a bald head, clean shaven, of a medium build and in his 50s.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with reports of a sexual assault in Sheffield. | South Yorkshire Police

A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “While we appreciate the CCTV image may not be very clear, we hope the photograph, description and circumstances will help to jog the memories of people who may have been in the area at the time.”

Information can be passed on through the police’s website, or by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 14/60695/25.

Alternatively, those wishing to stay anonymous can pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.