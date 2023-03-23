Police were called after violence broke out in a South Yorkshire pub.

Officers were sent to The Wilton, on Kimberworth Road, Rotherham, after the incident, which saw a man attacked near the toilets late at night. South Yorkshire Police today issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack.

They said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him following an assault at The Wilton on Kimberworth Road in January. Just before 10.30pm on January 28, officers were called to a report of an assault at The Wilton on Kimberworth Road. Three Asian men entered a toilet and upon leaving one of them punched another man, in his 20s.

“Enquiries have been on-going since the incident and officers are now in a position to appeal to the public for information about who the man in the CCTV image may be.”

