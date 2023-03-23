News you can trust since 1887
The Wilton pub Kimberworth: Police appeal after violence in Rotherham pub

Police were called after violence broke out in a South Yorkshire pub.

By David Kessen
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:57 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:57 GMT

Officers were sent to The Wilton, on Kimberworth Road, Rotherham, after the incident, which saw a man attacked near the toilets late at night. South Yorkshire Police today issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack.

They said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him following an assault at The Wilton on Kimberworth Road in January. Just before 10.30pm on January 28, officers were called to a report of an assault at The Wilton on Kimberworth Road. Three Asian men entered a toilet and upon leaving one of them punched another man, in his 20s.

“Enquiries have been on-going since the incident and officers are now in a position to appeal to the public for information about who the man in the CCTV image may be.”

Police were sent to the The Wilton, on Kimberworth Road, Rotherham, after an assault which saw a man attacked near the toilets in a late night incident. South Yorkshire Police today issued this picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack.
Contact police via their webchat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/27021/23.