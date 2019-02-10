The show must go on as committed volunteers save Sheffield community festival

A Sheffield community festival which has attracted thousands of visitors in its 10-year history has been saved thanks to committed volunteers.

The future of Lowedges Festival was cast into doubt when organiser Harry Hunter announced his retirement.

But committed volunteers have now formed a dedicated Lowedges Festival Group to ensure people living in the area will be able to enjoy all the fun of the show for years to come.

Stephen Rich, treasurer of the new group, said “Harry Hunter, from the Friends of Greenhill Park, retired and that therefore left the festival’s future hanging in the balance a little bit.

“But we've formed the new group, which consists of a committee of 12, and the show will continue in the same format it has for the last 10 years.”

The festival is held on the second Sunday of August in Greenhill Park.

It includes a reggae music marquee, a ‘classic and interesting’ vehicle show, dog show, around 150 stalls and live entertainment.

Mr Rich said: "It's Sheffield largest independent festival and it attracts thousands of visitors every year.

“Harry has agreed to come back as health and safety officer, which is great. It’s not an easy job – you’ll start taking bookings in January and you’re still doing your accounts in October so it's not just one day’s work, it’s about 10 months.”

This year's show will be held in Greenhill Park on Sunday, August 11.

Mr Rich said the group was now looking for anyone interested in having a stall to get in touch.

For more information contact him on lowedgescfg@gmail.com