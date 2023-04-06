News you can trust since 1887
The seven worst Sheffield streets for burglaries revealed

These are the seven Sheffield streets where the highest number of burglaries were reported to the police in February 2023.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:20 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for burglary in February 2023.

The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.

1. The seven worst Sheffield streets for reported burglaries

2. On or near Fieldhouse Way, Newhall: 4 reports of burglary

3. On or near Emerson Drive, Longley: 3 reports of burglary

4. On or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen: 3 reports of burglary

