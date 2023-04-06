The seven worst Sheffield streets for burglaries revealed

These are the seven Sheffield streets where the highest number of burglaries were reported to the police in February 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for burglary in February 2023.

The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.

1 . The seven worst Sheffield streets for reported burglaries The Sheffield streets pictured here are the locations where the highest number of burglary reports were made to South Yorkshire Police in February 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Fieldhouse Way, Newhall: 4 reports of burglary The highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Fieldhouse Way, Newhall, with 4 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Emerson Drive, Longley: 3 reports of burglary The joint second-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Emerson Drive, Longley, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen: 3 reports of burglary The joint second-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales