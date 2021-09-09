'The pain of her loss is still felt' - police continue to hunt killer on 20th anniversary of teen's death

Lindsey Scholes' murder is one of a number of cases being investigated by South Yorkshire Police in which no one has ever been brought to justice.

On September 8, 2001, a fire was started deliberately at the door of a house in Milgate Street, Royston, Barnsley, where 17-year-old Lindsey was staying.

Firefighters rushed to the property, doing everything they could to rescue her from the flames.

Lindsey Scholes died 20 years ago after an arson attack at her home. She was 17.

They carried Lindsey from the first floor of the house, but she sadly died two days later due to smoke inhalation.

An investigation was launched and officers worked with partners in the fire service to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Despite long-running enquiries made by police, the suspect has never been identified or prosecuted.

Dave Stopford, head of the Major Incident Review Team said: "Two decades have passed since Lindsey's death, but the pain of her loss is still felt by many who loved and miss her.

"There may be someone out there who knows a crucial detail about the events leading up to the fire. I would urge anyone with information, even if it may have seemed insignificant at the time, to come forward."

If you have any information about this incident, that has not already been passed to South Yorkshire Police, please contact the Major Incident Review Team, on 0114 296 1399, quoting reference: 14SY020106B01.