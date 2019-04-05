The moment armed police arrest ‘homeless man’ on Fargate in Sheffield city centre

This is the moment armed police arrested a homeless man on Fargate in Sheffield city centre this morning. 

Armed officers were deployed to the shopping area at around 8.15am following reports of a man in possession of a firearm, possibly a BB gun’. 

Police in Sheffield - credit: Andy J Nurse

Footage from the scene, captured by a passer-by, shows four armed police talking to the man outside Boots before leading him away. 

The man had a sleeping bag slumped over his shoulders and eye-witnesses describing him as ‘homeless’. 

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that he was carrying a BB gun which was seized before arresting him for ‘a number of offences’.