A Sheffield driver was left red-faced after trying to trick police with an insurance scam.

The driver was pulled over on City Road, Arbourthorne, after police realised he had no insurance.

Car seized in Sheffield - Credit: SYP Operational Support

As police processed the incident, the driver decided to try and buy one-day cover using his smart phone.

However, his cunning plan failed as cops explained that the policy has been time stamped after the car had been stopped and it could not be verified.

An SYP Operational Support spokesperson said: “Isn't technology marvelous! Nowadays, you can get stopped by the police and use a smart phone instantly to pay for a one day cover while the officer isnt looking.

“It's just a shame that it's time stamped after the car had been stopped and the policy couldn't be verified at the roadside. Nice try.

“Vehicle seized on City Road.”