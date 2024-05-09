The Harlequin Sheffield: Police launch dedicated patrols on Nursery Street after series of break-ins
Police will launch dedicated patrols on a Sheffield city centre street targeted by burglars.
Officers are ‘actively working’ on Nursery Street after the Harlequin pub was forced to temporarily close following a break-in last month.
Officers offered landlady Liz Aspden crime prevention advice after CSI attended to investigate, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said. It was the latest of three burglaries on the street since the start of 2023, the force said and ‘dedicated patrols’ would be introduced.
Ms Aspden said burglars cut through three locks and security bars to break in on the last occasion, forcing her to stay shut the next day to clean up. At the time she said it was the third raid on her pub in 16 months.
Sheffield City Council has designated the former industrial area around Nursery Street a new residential neighbourhood called Wicker Island.