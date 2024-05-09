Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burglars cut through three locks and security bars in the latest raid

Police will launch dedicated patrols on a Sheffield city centre street targeted by burglars.

Officers are ‘actively working’ on Nursery Street after the Harlequin pub was forced to temporarily close following a break-in last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harlequin pub, on the corner of Nursery Street and Spitalfields, has been broken into three times in 16 months, the landlady says.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers offered landlady Liz Aspden crime prevention advice after CSI attended to investigate, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said. It was the latest of three burglaries on the street since the start of 2023, the force said and ‘dedicated patrols’ would be introduced.

Ms Aspden said burglars cut through three locks and security bars to break in on the last occasion, forcing her to stay shut the next day to clean up. At the time she said it was the third raid on her pub in 16 months.