A man in his 40s has been stabbed during an explosion of violence at a Rotherham pub, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Four men have been arrested in connection to the incident, as South Yorkshire Police have launched a full investigation. Officers were called to The Gallows pub on Hangmans Lane, Dinnington at around 7.40 on Saturday, May 20, 2023, to reports of a large group fighting in the car park.

When they arrived, officers found a number of injured people, including a man in his 40s who suffered stab wounds. The force has said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Four men were arrested in connection to the fight:

A 30-year-old Rotherham man on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder.

A 21-year-old Doncaster man on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

A 51-year-old Rotherham man on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 26-year-old Doncaster man on suspicion of violent disorder.

South Yorkshire Police have revealed the fight happened at the same time as a baby shower was being hosted inside The Gallows pub. Officers are appealing for anyone who was at the baby shower, or witnesses the violence, to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the disorder, or knows anything that could help, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Incident number 969 of May 20, 2023, should be quoted when making a report.

Alternatively, anyone who wishes to pass on information confidentially can do so through the independent charity, Crimestoppers. Call their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111 or fill out a simple, anonymous form on the Crimestoppers website.