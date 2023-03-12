The faces of South Yorkshire's 16 most wanted men - can you help police to find them?

2 . WANTED: Have you seen Andi Trokthi?

South Yorkshire Police is asking for your help to find wanted man, Andi Trokthi. Trokthi, aged 38, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a reported burglary on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield on January 10, 2023. A spokesperson for the force said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trokthi recently or knows where he might be staying. "Trokthi is 5ft 7ins tall, with dark brown hair and known to frequent the Surrey area.If you see Trokthi, please call 101. "If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 757 of January 10, 2023 when you get in touch." You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Photo: SYP