The faces of South Yorkshire's 16 most wanted men - can you help police to find them?

South Yorkshire Police is asking for your help to find wanted man, Andi Trokthi.
Trokthi, aged 38, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a reported burglary on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield on January 10, 2023.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trokthi recently or knows where he might be staying.
"Trokthi is 5ft 7ins tall, with dark brown hair and known to frequent the Surrey area.If you see Trokthi, please call 101. "If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 757 of January 10, 2023 when you get in touch."
You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to locate wanted man Thomas Fenlon.
"35-year-old Fenlon is wanted in connection to an assault and firearms offences following an incident on September 19, 2022.
"Fenlon is described as 5ft 11ins, of slim build with short, dark-coloured hair.
"He is known to frequent the Gleadless and Gleadless Valley areas of Sheffield."
If you have information about Fenlon’s whereabouts please contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 982 of September 19, 2022 when you get in touch.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Officers in Barnsley are asking for your help to find wanted man Mudasser Ahmed. Ahmed, 26, is wanted in connection with a reported rape in Barnsley in October 2019.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police have carried out extensive enquiries into this offence and are now asking for the public’s help to trace Ahmed.
A spokesperson for the force: "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ahmed recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"Ahmed has links to Birmingham and London, including the SW19 area of London.
"Have you seen him?" If you know where he might be or if you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/155800/19, or report it via our online chat or portal: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.