The faces of six men jailed at Sheffield Crown Court this week with sentences totalling over 25 years

1. Defendants brought to justice at Sheffield Crown Court this week
All of the defendants pictured here have been jailed over the last week. Top row, left to right: Mohammed Kashef; Mustafa Ali; James Whaley
Bottom row, left to right: Alan Beecroft; Louis Maidment; Joe Birch Photo: SYP
2. Mohammed Kashef and Mustafa Ali: Sheffield men jailed for six years, six months after getting involved in 'murky world of ruining lives with drug dealing'
Drug dealing defendants, Mohammed Kashef (left) and Mustafa Ali, were caught out at just after 4pm on July 19, 2022 when police officers patrolling in the Abbeydale Road area of Sheffield had their attention drawn to a Fiat Punto vehicle. Photo: SYP
3. Joe Birch: Hoax caller jailed for 15 months for sparking police probe into bogus baby murder
Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 29 how inmate Joe Birch, aged 28, had initially called The Samaritans from Doncaster prison, at Marsh Gate, with false information that a baby was being attacked and killed with a bat at an address in Merseyside and this was passed to police who launched an investigation.
Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said the Samaritans alerted the Metropolitan Police who alerted Merseyside Police and they attended an address, much to the distress of the innocent occupant who was told by police they were investigating a child murder.
Mr Outhwaite added: “He noticed outside the address a number of police cars and he was bemused and puzzled and was further shocked by banging on the door.
“And he opened the door to the flat and saw officers outside and they told him they had received a report of a child being murdered at this address with a baseball bat.” Police searched the flat, according to Mr Outhwaite, and questioned the occupant who told them he and his wife did not have any children at the property before the officers were satisfied and left.
Mr Outhwaite said the occupant was left shocked and confused and as the bogus report filtered through the police force two more officers visited the same property making their own enquiries about a suspected injured child.
Police eventually sourced the hoax call to HMP Doncaster, according to Mr Outhwaite, and established that Birch’s former partner, who lived near to the provided location, had appeared to have been the intended target.
Judge Graham Reeds KC told Birch: “Your criminal record demonstrates that there is something very odd and worrying about you.”
He sentenced Birch to 15 months of custody and made him subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect his ex-partner. Photo: SYP
4. Louis Maidment: The face of remorseless Sheffield man jailed for nine years for raping and sexually abusing two boys when he was a teenager
Sending defendant, Louis Maidment, to begin a nine-year prison sentence for the rape and sexual abuse of two boys, Judge Graham Robinson told the 28-year-old: “In the five references that have been written by individuals [in support], what’s striking is that it is clear that you are capable of behaving properly with people. And, so, why you targeted your two victims may forever be a mystery.”
Maidment was convicted of a string of horrifying historical sex offences, including four counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which concluded earlier this year. Judge Robinson said he had the ‘benefit’ of observing Maidment ‘throughout the trial,’ including his evidence to the jury; and in his view, Maidment had failed to show a ‘scintilla of remorse’ for his crimes.
An April 4 hearing was told how Maidment, of Hinde House Lane, Firth Park, Sheffield had sexually abused the two boys, who were not known to each other, when he was between 15 and 16-years-old, and his victims were aged 10 and 11. Both victims are entitled to lifelong anonymity.
Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Robinson said police began to investigate Maidment after one of his victims, Boy A, saw Maidment in a ‘chance sighting’ in Sheffield in 2019, several years after the offending took place; and decided to finally report him. A police report made against Maidment relating to the other victim, Boy B, shortly after the abuse took place resulted in no further action being taken at the time, but was reviewed after Boy A made allegations against Maidment.
Judge Robinson jailed Maidment for nine years and told him he must serve at least two-thirds in custody. He also told Maidment he will be on the sex offenders’ register for life. Photo: SYP