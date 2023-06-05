News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
Former Sheffield United wonderkid now homeless after remarkable spiral
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

The faces of seven missing people South Yorkshire Police urgently want to trace

Last week the body of a woman who had been reported missing a few days earlier was discovered in a house in Sheffield.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:54 BST

Emily Sanderson, aged 48, died as a result of head injuries, according to a post mortem examination.

The man accused of her murder, Mark Nicholls, 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsboro ugh, is due in court today over the death.

There are six missing people currently listed on South Yorkshire Police's website, who officers urgently want to trace.

There is also a seventh case, which the force also has strong links with – the disappearance of Sheffield toddler, Ben Needham, on the Greek island of Kos in 1989, when he was 21 months old.

We look at all seven cases below.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

There are six people currently listed as missing on the South Yorkshire Police website. The force is also heavily involved in the invesigation into the disappearance of a Sheffield toddler on the Greek island of Kos in 1989

1. Missing people

There are six people currently listed as missing on the South Yorkshire Police website. The force is also heavily involved in the invesigation into the disappearance of a Sheffield toddler on the Greek island of Kos in 1989 Photo: National World collage

Photo Sales
Alan, aged 72, from Doncaster, was last seen leaving his home address in Bentley at 3.30am today. He has not been seen or heard from since and officers and family are becoming increasingly concerned. He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has balding, grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, black shoes and a grey jacket. Call 101 and quote incident number 260 of June 5, 2023.

2. Alan

Alan, aged 72, from Doncaster, was last seen leaving his home address in Bentley at 3.30am today. He has not been seen or heard from since and officers and family are becoming increasingly concerned. He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has balding, grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, black shoes and a grey jacket. Call 101 and quote incident number 260 of June 5, 2023. Photo: SYP

Photo Sales
Lisa, 37, was last seen in Rotherham town centre on the morning of Wednesday, May 24. It’s thought she then got a train to Leeds. Lisa’s family and friends have not heard from her since and are growing increasingly concerned. Call 101 and quote incident number 854 of May 30.

3. Lisa

Lisa, 37, was last seen in Rotherham town centre on the morning of Wednesday, May 24. It’s thought she then got a train to Leeds. Lisa’s family and friends have not heard from her since and are growing increasingly concerned. Call 101 and quote incident number 854 of May 30. Photo: SYP

Photo Sales
Leotrim, aged 17, was last seen in the Stanhope Road area of Wheatley, Doncaster, at around 9am on Tuesday, January 31. He has not been seen or heard from since. Leotrim, who is from Albania, is thought to speak only broken English and has links to the Sussex area. Despite extensive enquiries here and in Albania, Leotrim has not been found and concerns are growing for his welfare. He is white, around 6ft tall and has with short, dark brown hair. Call 101 and quote incident number 1,050 ofJanuary 31, 2023.

4. Leotrim

Leotrim, aged 17, was last seen in the Stanhope Road area of Wheatley, Doncaster, at around 9am on Tuesday, January 31. He has not been seen or heard from since. Leotrim, who is from Albania, is thought to speak only broken English and has links to the Sussex area. Despite extensive enquiries here and in Albania, Leotrim has not been found and concerns are growing for his welfare. He is white, around 6ft tall and has with short, dark brown hair. Call 101 and quote incident number 1,050 ofJanuary 31, 2023. Photo: SYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2