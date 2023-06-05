Last week the body of a woman who had been reported missing a few days earlier was discovered in a house in Sheffield.
Emily Sanderson, aged 48, died as a result of head injuries, according to a post mortem examination.
The man accused of her murder, Mark Nicholls, 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsboro ugh, is due in court today over the death.
There are six missing people currently listed on South Yorkshire Police's website, who officers urgently want to trace.
There is also a seventh case, which the force also has strong links with – the disappearance of Sheffield toddler, Ben Needham, on the Greek island of Kos in 1989, when he was 21 months old.
We look at all seven cases below.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
1. Missing people
There are six people currently listed as missing on the South Yorkshire Police website. The force is also heavily involved in the invesigation into the disappearance of a Sheffield toddler on the Greek island of Kos in 1989 Photo: National World collage
2. Alan
Alan, aged 72, from Doncaster, was last seen leaving his home address in Bentley at 3.30am today. He has not been seen or heard from since and officers and family are becoming increasingly concerned.
He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has balding, grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, black shoes and a grey jacket.
Call 101 and quote incident number 260 of June 5, 2023. Photo: SYP
3. Lisa
Lisa, 37, was last seen in Rotherham town centre on the morning of Wednesday, May 24. It’s thought she then got a train to Leeds.
Lisa’s family and friends have not heard from her since and are growing increasingly concerned.
Call 101 and quote incident number 854 of May 30. Photo: SYP
4. Leotrim
Leotrim, aged 17, was last seen in the Stanhope Road area of Wheatley, Doncaster, at around 9am on Tuesday, January 31. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Leotrim, who is from Albania, is thought to speak only broken English and has links to the Sussex area. Despite extensive enquiries here and in Albania, Leotrim has not been found and concerns are growing for his welfare.
He is white, around 6ft tall and has with short, dark brown hair.
Call 101 and quote incident number 1,050 ofJanuary 31, 2023. Photo: SYP