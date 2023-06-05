4 . Leotrim

Leotrim, aged 17, was last seen in the Stanhope Road area of Wheatley, Doncaster, at around 9am on Tuesday, January 31. He has not been seen or heard from since. Leotrim, who is from Albania, is thought to speak only broken English and has links to the Sussex area. Despite extensive enquiries here and in Albania, Leotrim has not been found and concerns are growing for his welfare. He is white, around 6ft tall and has with short, dark brown hair. Call 101 and quote incident number 1,050 ofJanuary 31, 2023. Photo: SYP