The sentences of the 42 men and one woman included in this list total 518 years and 10 months.
While some of the sex offenders denied their crimes and were convicted after a trial, others accepted their wrong-doing through guilty pleas.
1. 43 sex offenders jailed in Sheffield over past year
Top row, left to right: Lee Grant; Jonathan Jackson; John Staveley; Andrew Bowes; Abid Saddiq; Matthew Wiles and Cody Cartwright. Second row, left to right: Mohammed Amar, Mohammed Siyab, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq; Ramin Bari, Tahir Yassin, Yasser Ajaibe; Hanzel Scott. and Michael Stevens. Third row, left to right: Musabwe Murama; Neil King; Paul Green; David Saynor; Graham Marshall; Adam Ali; Jared Lamb; Colin Shearer. Fourth row, left to right: Anthony Millwood; Ashley Ellison; Kevin Cox; Patrick Clogg; Haseeb Khalil; Andrew Wilcox; David Fish and Robert Geddes. Fifth row, left to right: Craig Tarmey; Jamil Talukder; Keiren Sutherland; Darrell Nelson; Mark Nicholls; Kelsey Brookes; Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar and Bradley Naylor. Bottom row: John March; Romauld Stefan Houphouet and Absolom Sigiyo | SYP/Adobe
2. Lee Grant: Serial rapist jailed for 19 years over horror attacks which 'ruined' one victim's life
A Doncaster man convicted of 10 sexual offences, including the rape of a child, has been jailed. Lee Grant, aged 45, of Junction Road, Stainforth, pleaded not guilty to an array of offences, including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault on a girl, prompting a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year. A jury found him guilty of 10 of the 11 offences he was charged with and after being remanded in custody, Grant has now been sentenced for his crimes. The offences he was convicted of include two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, five counts of sexually assaulting a woman, one count of raping a woman and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14. Some of the offences were non-recent, having taking place between 1993 and 1995 and in the early 2000s, with others taking place within the past five years. The bravery of one of Grant's victims in telling police about his crimes led to other victims coming forward. It led to a lengthy and complex investigation which resulted in Grant being jailed for 19 years in September 2024. | SYP
3. Jonathan Jackson: Teenage rape victim sees attacker jailed after showing "incredible bravery"
A rape victim who was 13 when she was attacked has seen the paedophile who preyed upon her jailed - after showing “incredible bravery”. Jonathan Jackson, aged 57, was jailed at the end of September 2024 for sex offences against a child which took place in around 2012 and 2013. His victim, who was 13 when she was abused, reported the sex offences to police in October 2020, and Jackson was interviewed by police the following month. Two years later, in December 2022, Jackson was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child, and one count of rape of a female under 16. Jackson, of Goodison Boulevard, Doncaster, pleaded not guilty to the four sexual offences, prompting a five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court which ended on Friday, September 20, 2024 when the jury found him guilty on all four counts. Jackson was handed a 15 year prison sentence and was served with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order. | SYP
4. John Staveley: Disgraced teacher and football coach jailed over child sex offences
A former teacher and football coach has been jailed for abusing positions of trust to abuse boys. John Staveley, aged 55, sexually abused two boys, with his offending taking place over the course of a decade from the late 1990s. He pleaded not guilty to 12 offences but was handed a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence at Sheffield Crown Court in October 2024 after being found guilty of nine counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16 and one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Staveley's first victim reported his attacker's crimes to the NSPCC in 2020, leading to Staveley's arrest and a lengthy police investigation, which saw detectives gather crucial witness statements and screenshots of social media messages. | SYP