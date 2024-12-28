The faces of 27 violent criminals convicted & locked up by Sheffield judges in 2024

3 . Sipho Pfukani

Lazarus Makono was tragically stabbed to death at a house party on Co-operative Street in Goldthorpe, Barnsley. A court heard how a disagreement and fight had broken out between the 26-year-old, also known as ‘Laz’, and two other men at the party, Sipho Pfukani and Terrance Mlotshwa. During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on November 11, 2024, Sipho Pfukani, aged 28, of Luxembourg Mews, London, was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years, for the murder of Lazarus Makono at a house party in Barnsley The dispute ended with Pfukani, aged 28, of Luxembourg Mews, London, stabbing Lazarus repeatedly before leaving him to die and fleeing the scene. Pfukani hid from police that night before handing himself in the following day at Nottingham Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to life, with a minimum jail term of 18 years, after being found guilty of murder on October 28, following a two-week trial. | SYP