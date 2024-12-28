The faces of 27 violent criminals convicted & locked up by Sheffield judges in 2024

The criminals included on this list have been convicted of a variety of violent offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and even murder.
While some acknowledged their wrongdoing through a guilty plea, others were convicted after trials.
The shortest custodial sentence passed down by Sheffield judges in 2024 to the offenders included in this list was one of two years, while the longest was one of life imprisonment, with the defendant ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years behind bars.
1. Violent offenders locked up at Sheffield Crown Court in 2024
Top row, left to right: Daniel Cheetham; Liam Shaw; Kirk Proverbs; Thomas Fenlon; Andrew Roache; Zoe Rider; Nicola Lethbridge and John Mahoney. Second row, left to right: Robert Mahoney; Kian Carte; Mark Siddall; Talhat Mughal and Muhammad Uwais Mughal; Mohammed Basharat Ali Mughal and Mohammed Tabarak Mughal. Third row: Ahmed Mughal; Michael Kidd; Dale Glover; Daniel Balazs; Paul Cousans and Liam Robinson. Fourth row, left to right: Liam Jones; Cheyenne Sirvent; Martin Neville and Louis Melotte. Bottom row, left to right: Jake Brown and Sipho Pfukani | SYP/Adobe
2. Jake Brown: 36 years behind bars
23-year-old Jake Brown received one of the longest sentences passed down at Sheffield Crown Court in recent years.
Brown, formerly of Horninglow Road, Sheffield was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 36 years for murdering 19-year-old dad-of-two Kevin Pokuta in a shooting on a Sheffield street in a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on December 16, 2024.
Kevin lost his life in a tragic case of mistaken identity when Brown fired ‘four or five’ shots through the window of a car he mistakenly thought belonged to a group of cannabis farmers he had just failed to rob on Page Hall Road, Page Hall on December 11, 2023.
Brown was convicted at the conclusion of a jury trial at the same court, | SYP
3. Sipho Pfukani
Lazarus Makono was tragically stabbed to death at a house party on Co-operative Street in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.
A court heard how a disagreement and fight had broken out between the 26-year-old, also known as ‘Laz’, and two other men at the party, Sipho Pfukani and Terrance Mlotshwa.
During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on November 11, 2024, Sipho Pfukani, aged 28, of Luxembourg Mews, London, was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years, for the murder of Lazarus Makono at a house party in Barnsley
The dispute ended with Pfukani, aged 28, of Luxembourg Mews, London, stabbing Lazarus repeatedly before leaving him to die and fleeing the scene.
Pfukani hid from police that night before handing himself in the following day at Nottingham Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to life, with a minimum jail term of 18 years, after being found guilty of murder on October 28, following a two-week trial. | SYP
4. Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw
Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court in March 2024, accused of murdering 35-year-old Carl Dixon, who suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed seven times during an incident at a property on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, following four hours and 33 minutes of deliberation, the jury of seven women and five men returned guilty verdicts in respect of both men. Cheetham, aged 26, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley, was found guilty of murder. 25-year-old Shaw, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of manslaughter. He was acquitted of murder. During a hearing held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, Judge Sarah Wright sentenced Cheetham to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 18 years. Shaw was jailed for 11 years | SYP