The defence used by barristers of twisted Killamarsh killer as prosecutors worked to bring him to justice

Killamarsh killer, Damien Bendall, manipulated his partner into funding his drug habit, before murdering her and three children, later claiming that his actions were influenced by a previous brain injury.

These details, and further information about the case, have been released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after 32-year-old Bendall pleaded guilty to, and was sentenced to a whole-life order for, the murders of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, after an horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, in Killamarsh, in September, 2021. Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey, during the course of the December 21 hearing at Derby Crown Court.

A spokesperson for the CPS detailed how in the months leading up to his abhorrent crimes, Bendall, who was a long-term drug user, had been in a relationship with Ms Harris, and had followed the family to live in Killamarsh when they moved from Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He continued to use drugs during their relationship, manipulating Ms Harris into funding his habit and supporting his lifestyle, which became increasingly unstable as time progressed,” the spokesperson said.

During a hearing on December 21, 2022, Bendall (top left) pleaded guilty to, and was sentenced to a whole-life order for, the murders of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent (bottom right), after an horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, in Killamarsh, in September, 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the murders on September 18, 2021, Ms Harris was in the early stages of pregancy, and John-Paul and Lacey, aged 13 and 11 respectively, were enjoying a sleep-over at the property with Lacey's 11-year-old friend, Connie.

The CPS spokesperson described Bendall as a ‘man with a violent past and string of previous criminal convictions,’ and he carried out the horrifying murders with a claw hammer, before raping Lacey as she lay dying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After he had killed the victims, Bendall took a taxi to Sheffield to exchange John-Paul’s games console for more drugs. On the then 31-year-old’s return to Killamarsh, He contacted his mother, which resulted in the police attending the house just after 7.30am the following day. He disclosed to the officers attending the scene that he had killed four people,” the CPS spokesperson said.

The CPS has been ‘ready’ for a trial for a long time, continued the spokesperson, adding the issue for trial was whether he had been in control of his actions when he carried out the killings, delaying justice by 15 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bendall murdered his partner Terri Harris (top left), her son John-Paul Bennett (top right), her daughter Lacey Bennett (bottom right) and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (bottom left). He also raped Lacey as she lay dying

“Bendall’s defence put forward theories that his judgement was psychologically impaired. He later claimed his actions were influenced by a brain injury sustained some years ago. Extensive neurological tests did not show this to be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Throughout the process, the CPS instructed its own medical experts to assess whether the arguments had merit, which they did not.

“When all medical angles had been exhausted, the evidence that he had murdered all four victims with no impairment to his actions was overwhelming and Bendall admitted all charges,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Bendall was sent to begin a whole-life prison term, Andrew Baxter from the CPS said:“It is hard to put into words the scale of Damien Bendall’s barbaric and horrifying actions. He went through the house looking for the victims until he had killed them all, raping one of the children in the attack. What he did left two families utterly devastated by grief and a community in bewilderment and shock.

Damien Bendall will now spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving a whole-life order for the murders of his partner Terri Harris, her son John-Paul Bennett, her daughter Lacey Bennett and Lacey's friend Connie Gent; and the rape of Lacey

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of Terri, John-Paul and Lacey and Connie, who have suffered an unimaginable ordeal, and who still have waited patiently and with great dignity to see justice done. My thoughts are with them.