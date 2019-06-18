The counterfeit money scam that has stung numerous residents across Sheffield
A counterfeit money scam involving the sale of goods online has stung numerous people across South Yorkshire.
Police said officers are investigating “a number of incidents across South Yorkshire” where counterfeit notes have been used to pay for goods that have been bought over the internet.
PC Gavin Johnson warned: “These incidents mainly involve the sale of electronic goods such as mobile phones, on social media or classified websites.
“Victims make arrangements for the ‘buyer’ to visit their home address and pay in cash, which the ‘buyer’ does – but when they leave, the victim has realised that the bank notes they’ve been given are counterfeit.”
South Yorkshire Police offered the following tips for buying and selling online:-
*Be wary of any transactions that involve an overpayment, and requests to refund the excess money by internet banking
*Avoid any arrangement with a stranger that asks for payment via money order, international funds transfer, pre-loaded card or electronic currency. It is rare to recover money sent this way
*If you have been sent a cheque for more money than the agreed price, send it back and ask for another cheque with the correct amount
*Do not send the items to the buyer until the cheque has cleared in your bank account
*For items of high value, do not allow potential buyers to inspect the goods without someone else being there to supervise.