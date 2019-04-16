The cars stopped and seized by police in Sheffield and South Yorkshire this week

A number of vehicles have been seized for reasons including no tax, no insurance and the fact that the vehicle was stolen.

1. VW Golf - A1 The driver of this golf was disqualified. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Mercedes box van - M1 This stolen Mercedes box van was seized and returned to its rightful owner. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. VW Polo - Spa View Road This stolen polo was returned to its owner. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Audi A4 - Treeton This vehicle was seized for having no insurance, tax or MOT. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more