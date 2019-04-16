These are the cars seized by police this week.

The cars stopped and seized by police in Sheffield and South Yorkshire this week

South Yorkshire Police have been busy cracking down on drivers not fit to be on the roads. 

A number of vehicles have been seized for reasons including no tax, no insurance and the fact that the vehicle was stolen.

The driver of this golf was disqualified.

1. VW Golf - A1

The driver of this golf was disqualified.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This stolen Mercedes box van was seized and returned to its rightful owner.

2. Mercedes box van - M1

This stolen Mercedes box van was seized and returned to its rightful owner.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This stolen polo was returned to its owner.

3. VW Polo - Spa View Road

This stolen polo was returned to its owner.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This vehicle was seized for having no insurance, tax or MOT.

4. Audi A4 - Treeton

This vehicle was seized for having no insurance, tax or MOT.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6