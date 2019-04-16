The cars stopped and seized by police in Sheffield and South Yorkshire this week
South Yorkshire Police have been busy cracking down on drivers not fit to be on the roads.
A number of vehicles have been seized for reasons including no tax, no insurance and the fact that the vehicle was stolen.
1. VW Golf - A1
The driver of this golf was disqualified.
JPIMedia
2. Mercedes box van - M1
This stolen Mercedes box van was seized and returned to its rightful owner.
JPIMedia
3. VW Polo - Spa View Road
This stolen polo was returned to its owner.
JPIMedia
4. Audi A4 - Treeton
This vehicle was seized for having no insurance, tax or MOT.
JPIMedia
View more