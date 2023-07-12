News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

The Blackstock Sheffield: Police appeal after man suffers head injuries after being hit with glass outside pub

South Yorkshire Police are seeking witnesses after the assault at The Blackstock on Gleadless Road.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

A man suffered head injuries in an attack outside a Sheffield pub.

The 31-year-old is believed to have been hit with a pint glass outside The Blackstock on Gleadless Road on June 2, 2023. South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at around 5pm that day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said the area was busy on the day in question and has asked anyone who saw the assault to contact them online or by calling 101. Anyone local with CCTV footage or video doorbell footage of the incident is asked to send it over to [email protected]

Most Popular

A man has suffered head injuries following an assault outside The Blackstock in Gleadless. (Photo courtesy of Google)A man has suffered head injuries following an assault outside The Blackstock in Gleadless. (Photo courtesy of Google)
A man has suffered head injuries following an assault outside The Blackstock in Gleadless. (Photo courtesy of Google)

Anyone contacting the force should quote the reference number 803 of June 2. Emails should include the reference number in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to speak to police directly, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence. You can contact them by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or by filling in an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePubs