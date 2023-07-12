South Yorkshire Police are seeking witnesses after the assault at The Blackstock on Gleadless Road.

A man suffered head injuries in an attack outside a Sheffield pub.

The 31-year-old is believed to have been hit with a pint glass outside The Blackstock on Gleadless Road on June 2, 2023. South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at around 5pm that day.

The force said the area was busy on the day in question and has asked anyone who saw the assault to contact them online or by calling 101. Anyone local with CCTV footage or video doorbell footage of the incident is asked to send it over to [email protected]

A man has suffered head injuries following an assault outside The Blackstock in Gleadless. (Photo courtesy of Google)

Anyone contacting the force should quote the reference number 803 of June 2. Emails should include the reference number in the subject line.