News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Ball Inn Sheffield: Fire service suspect arson following blaze at derelict pub

A fire at a derelict Sheffield pub that saw four engines scramble to the scene last night is believed to have been an arson attack, officials have said.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
52 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:06pm

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were called to the abandoned Ball Inn, on Myrtle Road, at around 5pm yesterday (February 28) to reports of a blaze.

Photos showed smoke billowing out of the derelict Heeley pub, which has been closed for years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire service say they now believe the blaze was the result of “deliberate ignition”.

Most Popular
The derelict Ball Inn pub in Myrtle Road, Heeley, was set ablaze at around 5pm on February 28 in what South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue believe was deliberate ignition.
The derelict Ball Inn pub in Myrtle Road, Heeley, was set ablaze at around 5pm on February 28 in what South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue believe was deliberate ignition.
The derelict Ball Inn pub in Myrtle Road, Heeley, was set ablaze at around 5pm on February 28 in what South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue believe was deliberate ignition.
The Ball Inn in Heeley has been empty for many years.
The Ball Inn in Heeley has been empty for many years.
The Ball Inn in Heeley has been empty for many years.