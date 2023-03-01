The Ball Inn Sheffield: Fire service suspect arson following blaze at derelict pub
A fire at a derelict Sheffield pub that saw four engines scramble to the scene last night is believed to have been an arson attack, officials have said.
52 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:06pm
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were called to the abandoned Ball Inn, on Myrtle Road, at around 5pm yesterday (February 28) to reports of a blaze.
Photos showed smoke billowing out of the derelict Heeley pub, which has been closed for years.
The fire service say they now believe the blaze was the result of “deliberate ignition”.