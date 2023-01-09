Here are the nine streets in Sheffield where the highest number of vehicle crimes were reported to the police in November 2022.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for November 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the nine worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in November 2022.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, January 9, 2023.

1. On or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland: 4 reports of vehicle crime The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland, with 4 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. On or near Sussex Street, Sheffield city centre: 4 reports of vehicle crime The second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Sussex Street, Sheffield city centre, with 4 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. On or near Corporation Street, Sheffield city centre: 3 reports of vehicle crime The third-highest number of vehicle crimes in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Corporation Street, Sheffield city centre, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. On or near Framlingham Place, Arbourthorne: 3 reports of vehicle crime The fourth-highest number of vehicle crimes in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Framlingham Place, Arbourthorne, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales