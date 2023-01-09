The 9 Sheffield streets with the highest number of reported vehicle crimes in November 2022 - is yours on the list?
Here are the nine streets in Sheffield where the highest number of vehicle crimes were reported to the police in November 2022.
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for November 2022.
The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the nine worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in November 2022.
The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, January 9, 2023.