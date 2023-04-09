The 9 Sheffield streets with the highest number of reported vehicle crimes

Here are the 9 streets in Sheffield where the highest number of vehicle crimes were reported to the police in January 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 9 worst streets in the city for vehicle crime.

The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . The worst Sheffield streets for vehicle crime The nine streets pictured here were the Sheffield locations where the highest number of vehicle crimes were reported to the police in February 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Hallcar Street, Burngreave: 4 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hallcar Street, Burngreave, with 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Europa Close, Tinsley: 4 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Europa Close, Tinsley, with 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Wharf Street, Sheffield city centre: 3 reports of vehicle crime The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Europa Close, Tinsley, with 3. Photo: Google Photo Sales