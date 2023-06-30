More than 2,100 drivers have been caught by police running red lights at junctions in Sheffield – including over 1,650 at one major crossroad.

Yet fewer than 180 fixed penalty notices have been issued to motorists caught flouting the rules at those junctions, a Freedom of Information request by The Star has shown, with most offenders taking up the offer to complete a driver retraining course.

The Star revealed earlier this year how the A61 Upper Hanover Street, at the junction with Glossop Road, on the edge of Sheffield city centre, had been named as Britain’s biggest hotspot for drivers failing to stop at red lights, with more than 4,600 drivers caught there in the space of two years.

We have now obtained figures from South Yorkshire Police showing all 40 junctions across Sheffield where such ‘red light offences’ were recorded during the year from June 1, 2022 and May 31 this year. At the majority of those junctions, just one driver was caught during the year, but below are the nine spots where two or more were seen running red lights – including three with at least 200 such offences recorded. The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

Drivers who are caught failing to stop at red lights can be ordered to pay £100 and have three points added to their licence, though they may get the chance to avoid the points by completing an eduational driving course. If they fail to pay up or complete a course, they could face prosecution. South Yorkhire Police said they were unable to say how much had been paid in fines as this money went straight to HM Treasury, while other offences were dealt with at court, where fines were imposed.

The Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) has criticised the ‘incredibly selfish behaviour’ of drivers failing to stop at lights and potentially putting themselves and others at risk.

Shalesmoor, Sheffield, where two drivers were caught failing to stop at a red light in the year to May 31, 2023. They both opted to take a driver retraining course.

Meadowhall Road, Sheffield, where two drivers were caught failing to stop at a red light in the year to May 31, 2023. They both opted to take a driver retraining course.

Greenland Road, Sheffield, where two drivers were caught failing to stop at a red light in the year to May 31, 2023. They both opted to take a driver retraining course.