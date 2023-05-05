The 8 worst streets in Sheffield for reports of people possessing weapons - is yours on the list?

The 8 Sheffield streets pictured here are the worst ones in the city for reports of possession of weapons, according to newly-released police data.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 8 worst streets in the city for reports of people possessing weapons in March 2023.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Possession of a weapon is a serious criminal offence, which carries a maximum sentence of four years. Weapons included within the legal definition, includes knives, firearms, pepper spray and any other object that can be used as a weapon.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . Possession of weapons March 2023 The 8 Sheffield streets pictured here were the locations where police received the highest reports of possession of weapons in March 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Roe Lane, Crabtree: 3 reports of possession of weapons The highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in March 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Roe Lane, Crabtree, with 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Upwell Hill, Fir Vale: 2 reports of possession of weapons The joint second-highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in March 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Upwell Hill, Fir Vale, with 2 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale: 2 reports of possession of weapons The joint second-highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in March 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, with 2 Photo: Google Photo Sales