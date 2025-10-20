The figures, released by Police UK and based on the 70 neighbourhoods that make up Sheffield, show the parts of the city with the highest number of burglaries per head of population.

We show in the gallery below the 25 neighbourhoods with the worst records on burglaries, using the newly published figures, which are for the 12 month period running from the start of September 2024 to the end of August 2025.

They are ranked as the number of break-ins per 1,000 residents.

The average for the city was 14.7 break-ins per thousand, and Sheffield had 3,411 burglaries over that period of time in total.

If the number of break-ins per 1,000 households is equal in two areas, we used the total number of break-ins to separate them in the rankings.

The photos that we have used are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

To avoid becoming a victim of burglars, South Yorkshire Police recommend:

> Ensuring all doors are locked, even if you are inside your home. Burglars will be looking for open doors as an easy opportunity to slip in

> Ensuring any side gates or outer buildings, like sheds and garages, are locked and secure where possible

> Considering installing a home CCTV and monitor light system

> Installing a burglar alarm, and set it when you leave your home

> Fitting a steering wheel lock on your vehicles, even if they are parked on your driveway

> Ensuring any spare car keys are stored in a safe place, away from your front door

> If you are planning on leaving your home to take a holiday, ask a neighbour or friend to check on your property and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour

2 . Littledale & Handsworth North - 25th Littledale & Handsworth North saw 16.3 burglaries per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 25th worst figure. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 69. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Westfield & Waterthorpe - 24th Westfield & Waterthorpe saw 16.5 burglaries per thousand households from September 2024 to August 2025, the 24th worst figure. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 66. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales