The 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods where you are most likely to be mugged, according to latest figures

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 07:01 BST

Latest figures show the 22 places in Sheffield where you are most likely to get mugged.

We have looked at the figures for robberies across the city, and can reveal the neighbourhoods which have the most reports per head of population.

You can see all 22 in the gallery below, in reverse order, from 22nd place, right up to the Sheffield area with the most robberies per person.

Robberies are crimes where someone steals something from a person or place by force, or threat of force, for example threatening to beat them up them if they don’t hand valuables over. It could happen in the street or in a building, like a shop, or even in a park.

We have taken official crime figures from Police UK, which break down robberies in the city into 70 specific neighbourhoods. They are from the period from March 2024 to February 2025, and are based on where the robberies occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and the figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

These are the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods which have seen the with the most robberies per resident. Photo: David Kessen, National World

1. Robberies hot spots

These are the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods which have seen the with the most robberies per resident. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

22nd: Sharrow had 1.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of 13 overall. Photo: Google

2. Sharrow - 22nd

22nd: Sharrow had 1.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of 13 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Maps

21st: Norton & Norton Lees had 1.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of 13 overall. Photo: Google

3. Norton & Norton Lees - 21st

21st: Norton & Norton Lees had 1.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of 13 overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google

20th: Richmond & Stradbroke had 1.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of 12 overall. Photo: Google

4. Richmond & Stradbroke - 20th

20th: Richmond & Stradbroke had 1.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of 12 overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google

