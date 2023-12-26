The 21 most crime-plagued streets in Sheffield over the last 12 months, new analysis shows
The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police.
Sheffield's 21 most dangerous streets for reports of crime over the last 12 months have been revealed.
The most recent 12 months of police data, which covers the period from November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.
The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.
They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The recorded reports of alleged crimes are broken down into the following 14 categories: anti-social behaviour, bicycle theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson, drugs, other crime, other theft, possession of weapons, public order offences, robbery, shoplifting, theft from the person, vehicle crime and violence and sexual offences.