The 14 worst-hit Sheffield streets for reported vehicle crime, according to latest police figures

Here are the 14 streets in Sheffield where the highest number of vehicle crimes were reported to the police in March 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 14 worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in March 2023.

The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . Vehicle offences March 2023 Pictured are the 14 worst hit Sheffield streets for vehicle crime in March 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Stovin Gardens, Tinsley: 7 reports of vehicle crime The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in March 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stovin Gardens, Tinsley, with 7 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge: 6 reports of vehicle crime The second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in March 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or nearKenwood Road, Nether Edge, with 6 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Sheldon Road, Nether Edge: 5 reports of vehicle crime The third-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in March 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Sheldon Road, Nether Edge, with 5 Photo: Google Photo Sales