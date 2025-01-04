The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police.

The most recent police data for 2024, which covers the period from January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.

The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The recorded reports of alleged crimes are broken down into the following 14 categories: anti-social behaviour, bicycle theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson, drugs, other crime, other theft, possession of weapons, public order offences, robbery, shoplifting, theft from the person, vehicle crime and violence and sexual offences.

1 . These 14 streets were the most crime-ridden in Sheffield during 2024, figures show

2 . On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 389 offences The highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield between January 2024 and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 389

3 . On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 374 offences The second-highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield between January 2024 and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 374

4 . On or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre: 289 offences The third-highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield between January 2024 and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre, with 289