The most recent police data for 2024, which covers the period from January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.

The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to.

If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary.

The worst 13 Sheffield streets have been revealed

On or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre: 258 reports of shoplifting offences The highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre, with 258

On or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees: 110 reports of shoplifting offences The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees, with 110

On or near Bedale Road, Nether Edge: 55 reports of shoplifting offences The third-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bedale Road, Nether Edge, with 55