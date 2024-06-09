There were 100,370 crimes recorded across Sheffield in the latest year, giving a crime rate of 177.3 offences per 1,000 people.

That’s lower than other big cities, including Birmingham (199.2), Leeds (207.5) and Liverpool (210.2), according to Police UK figures for the year ending in February 2024.

But some areas of Sheffield are much safer than others, the latest data shows, with crime rates around the city ranging from fewer than 50 offences per 100,000 people to more than 600.

Below are the 13 safest neighbourhoods within Sheffield based on the latest Police UK data, via the Sheffield Local Insight website.

1 . Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale - 81.7 In Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale, there were 643 crimes reported between March 2023 and February 2024, according to data from Police UK, giving a rate of 81.7 offences per 1,000 residents. That's the 13th lowest crime rate in Sheffield.

2 . Crookes - 77.5 In Crookes, there were 467 crimes reported between March 2023 and February 2024, according to data from Police UK, giving a rate of 77.5 offences per 1,000 residents. That's the 12th lowest crime rate in Sheffield.

3 . Broomhall - 75.5 In Broomhall, there were 576 crimes reported between March 2023 and February 2024, according to data from Police UK, giving a rate of 75.5 offences per 1,000 residents. That's the 11th lowest crime rate in Sheffield.

4 . Wadsley & Marlcliffe - 75.2 In Wadsley & Marlcliffe, there were 441 crimes reported between March 2023 and February 2024, according to data from Police UK, giving a rate of 75.2 offences per 1,000 residents. That's the 10th lowest crime rate in Sheffield.