The 10 Sheffield streets targeted most by burglars

The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police.

The most recent police data for 2024, which covers the period from January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.

The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in September 2024.

1 . The worst Sheffield streets for reported burglaries have been revealed The worst Sheffield streets for reported burglaries have been revealed | 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . On or near Gaunt Way, Gleadless: 16 reports of burglaries The highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made on or near Gaunt Way, Gleadless, with a total of 16 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Firshill Glade, Crabtree: 11 reports of burglaries The second-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made on or near Firshill Glade, Crabtree, with a total of 11 | Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Vicar Lane, Sheffield city centre: 10 reports of burglaries The joint third-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made on or near Vicar Lane, Sheffield city centre Firshill Glade, Crabtree, with a total of 10 | Google Photo Sales