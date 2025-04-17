Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Thames Valley Police investigation into a theft has led officers to South Yorkshire.

Emhnuhel Anghel, aged 25, of Rotherham, is believed to hold vital information about a distraction theft that took place at TK Maxx, Bishops Centre, Taplow, just outside of London.

On December 22 2024, an offender distracted one of the store’s cashiers and failed to pay the correct amount for the items he was purchasing.

Later that same day, the offender returned to the store and obtained a full cash refund.

He also made off with a gift bag full of items and made no attempt to pay as he left the store.

Emhnuhel Anghel, 25, is wanted for a distraction theft at a TK Maxx near London. | Thames Valley Police

Anghel - who also goes by Emanuel Angel - may hold information about the incident.

He is white, approximately 6ft tall, of a medium build, with brown eyes and a dark brown, short beard.

He is known to the Rotherham area as well as having ties to London.

Investigating officer, PC Elliot Smith, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Emhnuhel Anghel.

“He is wanted for distraction theft. If you see him, please call 999 and quote 43250011030.

“If you have information as to his whereabouts please submit it through our online reporting page or call 101 quoting 43250011030.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.

