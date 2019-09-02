Terrifying thug abducted his girlfriend in Derbyshire and tried to pour bleach down her throat

Derby Crown Court heard on Thursday, August 29, how Adam Beale, 28, formerly of Kandola House, on Kendal Road, Chesterfield, lured his girlfriend into his car before putting her in a headlock and forcing her into the boot of the vehicle and driving her to his former flat in Chesterfield.

Prosecuting barrister Siward Jones-Moore told the court Beale proceeded to grab his girlfriend and tried to pour bleach down her throat and even took a lighter to her before she was able to get away the following morning.

Mr Jones-Moore said: “Their relationship changed about Christmas, 2018. She found out she was pregnant and intended to keep the baby but she had a miscarriage at Christmas time and the defendant was very supportive of her at that time. But that goes hand-in-hand with his possessiveness.

Pictured is Adam Beale, 28, of Pedley Grove, Sheffield, who has been jailed for three years after he admitted committing false imprisonment in Chesterfield.

“She was finding his proximity too much and needed space but he turned nasty and prevented her from leaving his home and it was punctuated by outbursts sometimes in drink when he turned nasty for no reason.”

Beale’s partner had wanted to split-up, according to Mr Jones-Moore, but things improved into 2019 however his behaviour had been a prelude to what was to come.

Mr Jones-Moore said the couple had arranged to see each other on January 29 but she texted to cancel but he turned up at her home in his car and told her to get in and grabbed her phone.

Beale drove away with her and parked-up, according to Mr Jones-Moore, and as she tried to get out she was pulled back in and he drove off again.

Derby Crown Court

Mr Jones-Moore said Beale grabbed her around her neck and put her in a headlock and she was screaming and crying before the defendant continued driving around country lanes.

The court heard Beale pulled-in to a lay-by and pulled her out of the car but she broke free but he caught her and put her in the boot of the vehicle.

Beale let her out of the boot after he had been driving for about five minutes, according to Mr Jones-Moore, before allowing her back in the passenger seat and he took her back to his flat.

Mr Jones-Moore said: “She was told to go in the bedroom and was told she was not going anywhere. He grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into bed and she put pyjamas on.

“He returned from the kitchen with open domestic bleach and she said what are you doing and he put an arm over her throat and poured bleach over her mouth and she had to wipe it off with her pyjama sleave.”

Mr Jones-Moore added that Beale later went on to strangle his partner and when she screamed for help he put his hand over her mouth.

Beale also pinned her to the kitchen floor with a stocking foot on her face, according to Mr Jones-Moore, and after telling her to go back to bed he tried to burn her with a lighter.

The defendant apologised the following morning, according to Mr Jones-Moore, and she was allowed to get a taxi home and he later texted that he would go to the doctor and receive treatment.

Beale, now of Pedley Grove, Sheffield, initially denied any wrong-doing but he later pleaded guilty to false imprisonment between January 29 and 30.

Defence barrister David Outerside said: “It was totally out of character. This was grim and unpleasant and he is the first to accept it as such.”

Mr Outerside added that Beale has good references as honest and hard-working and he is remorseful and he is seeking help for mental health issues and he is motivated to change.

Judge Robert Egbuna sentenced Beale to three years of custody.