Terrified Sheffield couple subjected to vicious unprovoked attack
A terrified couple were subjected to an unprovoked attack on a Sheffield street.
The 21-year-old woman and her 22-year-old boyfriend were attacked in Broom Walk, Broomhall.
Police said the woman suffered ‘an injury to her knee which has since required surgery’ as a result of the unprovoked attack.
The incident happened on June 27, at about 2.20am and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement, the force said: “Police have been following up several lines of enquiry over the past few weeks, and are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“Did you witness the assault? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved?
“If you have any information which might help our investigation, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/97690/19.”