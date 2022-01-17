Ten arrests across Sheffield in major operation against organised gangs

As well as the arrests, nine vehicles were seized and two weapons taken off the streets, say officers who were involved in Operation Scorpion, which hit the streets on Thursday, January 13.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit – including the force’s roads policing group, tactical support group, firearms support group and the off-road bike intervention team – took part, helped by officers from neighbourhood policing and Sheffield’s police intelligence unit.

Police say that the focus was on known gangs and serious offenders who operate in the areas between the city centre and Oughtibridge to the north west of the city – including Burngreave, Walkley, Southey, Parson Cross and Hillsborough.

Senior officers say arrests over the course of the day included a 17-year-old man from Manchester on suspicion of failing to appear at court, an 18-year-old Sheffield man on suspicion of breach of bail, a 24-year-old man from Rotherham on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, driving without a valid licence or insurance and drugs possession.

They also included the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Rotherham, who was stopped on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and possession of drugs.

Also, a 20-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, interfering with a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon, an 18-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, drugs possession and driving under the influence of drugs and an 18-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, possession of an offensive weapon, theft from a vehicle and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

File picture shows police cars. Police have made 10 arrests in an operation aimed against organised gangs in Sheffield

An uninsured red Seat Altea was seized after being found abandoned in Parson Cross, and a knuckle duster and knife were also seized and taken off the streets.

As well as the arrests, speed cameras were brought onto a number of streets to see how much of a problem speeding is in the areas.

Officials from the South Yorkshire Safety Camera partnerships attended sites on Ecclesfield Road, Yew Lane, Wordsworth Avenue, Halifax Road, Chapeltown Road and Burncross Road to monitor vehicles.

Field Intelligence Officer Tim Scothern from the force’s Specialist Crime Services unit, said he was happy with the results of the operation.

He said: “The focus of the operation was about high intensity and pro-active policing to take suspected criminals off of Sheffield’s streets.

“We prioritised detection and disruption of criminal behaviour, and showed the communities through high visibility policing that we continue to sustain public protection and deny criminals the use of the roads.