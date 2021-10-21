At 3am, two men were reportedly involved in a confrontation in Temple nightclub in Queens Road.

During the argument, a firearm is said to have been discharged twice. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

And now police are appealing for witnesses to help them with their enquiries.

Gunshots were fired at Temple nightclub on Queens Road in Sheffield on Sunday, October 3, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

DC Liam Milner, investigating said: “We know the nightclub was very busy at the time so we are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured but this is very concerning and we are now working with the club on additional security measures.

“If you know who either of the men are, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.”