Teens arrested on suspicion of robbery following incident at Sheffield park that left boy with head injury

A boy has been left with a head injury following a incident at a Sheffield park, following which three 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. 

By Sarah Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 18:09 BST

Residents reported seeing a large police presence in Firth Park in the Firth Park area of the city on Friday night (June 9, 2023), with armed officers said to be among those in attendance. 

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said today (Monday, June 12) that the force was called out to the park at around 9.15pm on Friday, after receiving reports of a ‘group of young people with weapons in the area’. 

The spokesperson added: “On arrival the group had dispersed but officers searched the area and three boys believed to be involved were located. One boy sustained an injury to his head not thought to be serious.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife and another 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and public order offences. They have all since been bailed.”

Officers are continuing with enquiries, and anyone with information on the incident should contact the force by calling 101. 

