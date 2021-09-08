Teens arrested after 'nasty' attack on 15-year-old boy at Rotherham school bailed

Two teenagers who were arrested following a ‘nasty’ attack on another pupil at Brinsworth Academy in Rotherham have been bailed by the police after questioning.

By Lloyd Bent
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 8:37 am

The two 16-year-olds were arrested after an attack in which a 15-year-old boy was kicked and punched in his head on school grounds at around 11am on Monday, September 6.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and released on police bail for 14 days after being quizzed over the incident, which was filmed and circulated on social media.

No other arrests have yet been made over the attack.

The victim was treated in hospital for the injuries he sustained in the attack.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Boulter, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a particularly nasty attack that left the victim with serious injuries.

“I'm aware the incident was filmed and has been shared on social media.”

