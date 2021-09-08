Teens arrested after 'nasty' attack on 15-year-old boy at Rotherham school bailed

The two 16-year-olds were arrested after an attack in which a 15-year-old boy was kicked and punched in his head on school grounds at around 11am on Monday, September 6.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and released on police bail for 14 days after being quizzed over the incident, which was filmed and circulated on social media.

No other arrests have yet been made over the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brinsworth Academy

The victim was treated in hospital for the injuries he sustained in the attack.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Boulter, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a particularly nasty attack that left the victim with serious injuries.