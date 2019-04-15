Teenager who tried to pass tobacco and phone to Doncaster prisoner jailed

A teenager, who attended a Doncaster prison as a visitor last week, is now a prisoner after trying to bring illicit items inside the jail for an inmate.

Anisha Alam, 18, signed into HMP Doncaster on Tuesday, April 9 as a visitor but was quickly arrested after she was found trying to pass a package containing tobacco and a phone to the prisoner she was visiting.

Anisha Alam. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

READ MORE: Crash causes long delays on A1(M) near Doncaster

She was charged with trying to convey illicit items into prison the following day and remanded.

Alam, of no-fixed-abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 11 and was jailed for six months.

Last week, a joint operation between Doncaster’s Fortify team and prison staff began in HMP Doncaster, Lindholme and Moorland, focusing on preventing illicit items from being conveyed into prison.

READ MORE: Missing Rochdale man last seen in Rotherham

Det Insp Steve Smith, who heads up Doncaster’s Fortify Team, said : “Our intensified week of action is focussed on how we can prevent and discourage people from conveying illicit items into Doncaster prison.

“Throughout the week so far we have been carrying out searches both inside and outside of the prisons, in addition to staff and visitor searches.

“Our message remains clear – if you try to bring prohibited items into prison, you will be arrested, charged and like this young woman, could go from visitor to inmate in just 24 hours.”

READ MORE: Football fans thank police for the way officers handled match between Sheffield United and Millwall

Jerry Spencer Serco, prison director at HMP Doncaster said: “We’re pleased with the progress made this week to stop people smuggling contraband into the prison.

“Drugs bring misery into prisons and threaten the safety of everyone there, particularly our hard working staff, the prisoners in our care and their families and we are determined to do all we can to combat this criminal activity.”