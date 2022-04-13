Teenager suffers serious head injuries following assault outside Mason’s Arms, Wickersley, Rotherham
A 19-year-old man was left in serious condition following an assault outside a pub in the early hours of Saturday in Rotherham.
The police said they were called at 1.26am to report that the pub’s door staff had found an injured man in the road outside the Mason’s Arms in Wickersley on Saturday, April 9, but he had left the scene upon their arrival.
Following initial enquiries, police were able to locate a 19-year-old man with head injuries and he was subsequently transported to hospital in a serious condition.
CCTV in the area led officers to believe that the man had been assaulted and now they are looking to identify the two men pictured, who they believe could assist them with their investigation.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know these men? Please call 101 quoting incident number 79 of 9 April 2022.”
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.