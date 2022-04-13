The police said they were called at 1.26am to report that the pub’s door staff had found an injured man in the road outside the Mason’s Arms in Wickersley on Saturday, April 9, but he had left the scene upon their arrival.

Following initial enquiries, police were able to locate a 19-year-old man with head injuries and he was subsequently transported to hospital in a serious condition.

CCTV in the area led officers to believe that the man had been assaulted and now they are looking to identify the two men pictured, who they believe could assist them with their investigation.

Officers investigating the assault of a man outside the Mason’s Arms in Wickersley on Saturday (9 April) have released CCTV stills of two men they are keen to identify.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know these men? Please call 101 quoting incident number 79 of 9 April 2022.”