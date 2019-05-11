Teenager in ‘critical condition’ after being assaulted on South Yorkshire road 

A man is in police custody after being arrested in connection with an assault on a South Yorkshire road that left a 17-year-old boy in a ‘critical condition’.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 11, officers were called to Montgomery Square, Wath-upon-Deane, following reports of an assault.

Police were called out to Montgomery Square, Wath-upon-Dearne just after midnight on Saturday, May 10 to reports of an assault. Picture: Google Maps

ACCIDENT: Buses being diverted due to two-vehicle collision on a Sheffield road

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“A 19-year-old man from Wath was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in police custody.”

COURT: Sheffield man jailed for harassment after threatening to stab and set fire to former partner

“Cordons will remain in place today as officers carry out enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 6 of May 11, 2019.

APPEAL: Concerns for the welfare of missing man who may have travelled to Sheffield