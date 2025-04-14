Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old boy claiming to be in possession of a firearm in an email sent to nine schools in Sheffield has now been arrested.

Earlier this morning (April 14) staff at the schools were shocked to find an email in their inboxes where an individual threatened to ‘cause harm’ and was ‘in possession of a firearm’.

South Yorkshire Police received reports about the threatening correspondence at 6.38am and have since confirmed they do not believe the threat is genuine.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.38am today (Monday April 13) we received a report that a male sent an email to nine schools across Sheffield in which he threatened he would cause harm and was in possession of a firearm.

“We understand that this will be concerning for parents, pupils and staff in our community and reassure you that immediately following the reports officers worked at pace and have found no evidence to suggest the threat is genuine.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and remains in custody at this time.

“Our investigation remains on-going and neighbourhood policing patrols are taking place today at the locations mentioned in the email as a further precaution, and to provide reassurance to residents.

“Our officers are there to help, please speak to them if you have concerns.”

It appears that the same individual sent the message to St Mary’s School in Walthamstow, London, which caused a stir online.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy turned to X (formerly Twitter) to address concerns.

There she wrote: “The threat received has been made primarily to schools in the South Yorkshire area - no other schools outside of this area except St Mary's school affected.

“There is nothing to suggest in either the threat made or the schools involved any faith connection to this incident.

“I know that this is a shocking incident that anyone would threaten a primary school so [I] am monitoring [the] situation closely.”

