Teenager charged over robbery and attempted robbery in Sheffield
A teenager has been charged in connection with a spate of robberies and attempted robberies in Sheffield.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:21 pm
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:26 pm
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court today charged with one count of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before the same court on Friday.
The charges relate to a reported robbery and reports of attempted robberies in the Moore Street area of Sheffield on Monday 14 October.