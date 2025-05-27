Teenager charged after Sheffield shopworker 'threatened with gun'

A teenager has been charged following reports of a threatening incident involving an imitation firearm.

At 7.45am on Sunday (May 25), officers responded to reports of a man allegedly threatening a shopworker on Jaunty Way, Basegreen, Sheffield.

The suspect was said to have been carrying an alleged firearm.

A 19-year-old has now been charged following reports that he threatened a shopworker in Sheffield | Google Maps

No one was injured during the incident.

McKenzie Hatfield, aged 19, of Hollinsend Place, has been charged with with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 17.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.45am on Sunday (May 25) we were called to reports of a man threatening a shop worker with an alleged firearm on Jaunty Way, in Sheffield.

“Armed officers attended and completed a thorough search of the surrounding area and a BB gun was located.”

