Teenager charged after Sheffield shopworker 'threatened with gun'
At 7.45am on Sunday (May 25), officers responded to reports of a man allegedly threatening a shopworker on Jaunty Way, Basegreen, Sheffield.
The suspect was said to have been carrying an alleged firearm.
No one was injured during the incident.
McKenzie Hatfield, aged 19, of Hollinsend Place, has been charged with with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 17.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.45am on Sunday (May 25) we were called to reports of a man threatening a shop worker with an alleged firearm on Jaunty Way, in Sheffield.
“Armed officers attended and completed a thorough search of the surrounding area and a BB gun was located.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.