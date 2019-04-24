A 19 year old man is to appear in court on Thursday charged in relation to an incident in which a man was stabbed in the head in Sheffield.

Police say Bassan Khan, 19, of South View Road, has been charged with ‘section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage’ in connection to the incident.

Khan has also been charged with possession of a controlled drug of Class A.

The 34 year-old victim suffered a stab wound last Thursday on South View Road, Sharrow and also had the windows of his car smashed.

Police are investigating a spate of criminal activity in the Nether Edge area over the Easter weekend which culminated in shots being fired at the home of a Sheffield councillor.

The second incident occurred at around 11.10pm on Monday night when two men, aged 18 and 26, suffered stab wounds during an altercation on Abbeydale Road. The men have now been discharged from hospital.

Shots were fired at the home Coun Mohammad Maroof, who is standing for re-election in the Nether Edge and Sharrow Ward, in Edgedale Road at around 3.20am on Tuesday morning.

Neighbours claimed it was not an isolated incident, with the windows of the home smashed a couple of months ago.

Coun Maroof said: "I would not link this to the election campaign and I certainly would not speculate as to what was behind it as that may impact on the police investigation.

"We are grateful for the support we have had from the police and all the work they are doing to investigate this attack."

Soon after the incident on Edgedale Road, police received reports that the windows of a property in South View Road had been smashed.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 84 of April 23, 2019 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800555111.