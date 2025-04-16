Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old boy arrested earlier this week on suspicion of sending threatening emails to nine schools in Sheffield has been released on bail.

At 6.38am on Monday, April 14, staff at schools across the city were shocked to find emails by someone alleging to be in possession of a firearm and intended to cause harm.

An email was also sent to St Mary’s School in Walthamstow, London.

Officers quickly investigated and found no evidence that the threat was genuine.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications later that day and neighbourhood police patrolled the streets as a precautionary measure and to provide reassurance to residents.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We understand that this will be concerning for parents, pupils and staff in our community and reassure you that immediately following the reports officers worked at pace and have found no evidence to suggest the threat is genuine.”

