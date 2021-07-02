Teenager arrested following police pursuit on busy Sheffield road

South Yorkshire Police said the car, a Ford Focus failed to stop for officers, which led to a chase from Brookhill Roundabout in the direction of Netherthorpe Road.

A spokesperson said: "The driver crashed the car at the junction of Netherthorpe Road and Meadow Street and attempted to flee on foot.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences including driving whilst over the specified limit of a drug, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply."

Netherthorpe Road

The police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The incident had also caused disruption to bus services as they had to be diverted to another alternative route.