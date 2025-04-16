Teenager arrested following police chase through neighbourhoods in Barnsley
While patrolling yesterday afternoon (April 15), police officers attempted to stop a vehicle with suspected cloned plate on Doncaster Road - a main road leading into Barnsley town centre.
The driver refused to comply with officers and a chase ensued, heading through multiple streets before the vehicle was abandoned near Netherwood Road in Wombwell.
The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, and with the help of National Police Air Service (NPAS), the suspected driver - an 18-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop and dangerous driving.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “While on patrol in Barnsley yesterday (Tuesday, April 15) at 2.34pm, roads policing officers requested a vehicle to stop which was suspected to be on cloned plates, on Doncaster Road.
“The vehicle reacted and a pursuit commenced.
“A short time later the vehicle was abandoned near Netherwood Road, and the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.
“Supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), the suspected driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop and dangerous driving.
“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
