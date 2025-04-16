Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police chase through neighbourhoods in Barnsley resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While patrolling yesterday afternoon (April 15), police officers attempted to stop a vehicle with suspected cloned plate on Doncaster Road - a main road leading into Barnsley town centre.

The driver refused to comply with officers and a chase ensued, heading through multiple streets before the vehicle was abandoned near Netherwood Road in Wombwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18-year-ol was arrested following a police chase through neighbourhoods in Barnsley. | Google Maps

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, and with the help of National Police Air Service (NPAS), the suspected driver - an 18-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop and dangerous driving.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “While on patrol in Barnsley yesterday (Tuesday, April 15) at 2.34pm, roads policing officers requested a vehicle to stop which was suspected to be on cloned plates, on Doncaster Road.

“The vehicle reacted and a pursuit commenced.

“A short time later the vehicle was abandoned near Netherwood Road, and the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), the suspected driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop and dangerous driving.

“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.