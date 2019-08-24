Teenager arrested after girl, 17, dies of suspected overdose at Leeds Festival
A teenage boy has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died of a suspected drug overdose at Leeds Festival.
Officers were called to the festival's Bramham Park site following a report that the girl had died shortly after 3.40am on Saturday, August 24.
The suspect, also aged 17, was detained on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs and is currently in police custody.
Both teenagers are from the Oldham area, West Yorkshire Police said.
Leeds Festival's police commander, Superintendent Matt Davison, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the girl who has died. We have family liaison officers in place supporting them and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.
"While the exact cause of her death is yet to be established, the information we have indicates that she has taken a combination of drugs.
"This is a tragic incident and I hope serves as a timely reminder to others of the risk of taking illegal substances, particularly when mixing different types of drugs and drinking alcohol.
"If anyone has any concerns for either themselves or others at the festival, I would urge them to contact staff on-site or seek urgent medical assistance."